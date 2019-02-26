Mardi Gras holiday trash changes

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury have announced garbage schedules for Mardi Gras, Tuesday, March 5.
Both the City of Lake Charles and all parish offices will be closed on Mardi Gras.
For the City of Lake Charles, there will not be any trash or garbage picked up on Mardi Gras. Trash and garbage normally picked up on Tuesday will be rescheduled for pickup on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Monday, Thursday, and Friday routes will remain on their regular schedules.
However, for Calcasieu Parish residents using Waste Management, garbage and trash pickup will run as normally scheduled.
Recycling stations, including the Team Green Recycling Truck and the Incinerator, will be closed on Mardi Gras. The Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers in Lake Charles and Sulphur will be closed – both sites are closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week.
