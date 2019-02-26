Man jailed after videos of minor being raped reportedly found on phone

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Walker man has been arrested after law enforcement reportedly found videos of juveniles being raped on his phone.
The report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says Duane David Reicks, 41, of Walker, was arrested on a fugitive warrant out of Livingston Parish related to child porn. After being arrested, Reicks reportedly admitted to being in possession of child pornography and gave investigators consent to search his phone. Agents reportedly found four videos of children under the age of 13 being raped.
Reicks was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on four felony counts of pornography involving juveniles.
