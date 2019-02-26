Man accused of raping 5 women booked in jail again

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A man accused of raping five women has been booked in jail again by the New Orleans police, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.
Police booked Daniel Meridy with additional charges of first-degree rape and aggravated kidnapping.
According to the report, Meridy’s new charges stem from an alleged June rape and kidnapping in Central City.
Police say a woman agreed to have sex with him for money, but Meridy instead pulled a gun out and raped her.
He is also suspected in three sexual assaults in Kansas City.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.