Man accused of raping 5 women booked in jail again
Daniel Meridy faces four counts of first-degree rape and four counts of aggravated kidnapping, with one count of each charge stemming from four different incidents from 2015 - 2018, court records show. (Orleans Justice Center jail)
By Erin Lowrey | February 26, 2019 at 5:20 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 10:25 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A man accused of raping five women has been booked in jail again by the New Orleans police, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

Police booked Daniel Meridy with additional charges of first-degree rape and aggravated kidnapping.

According to the report, Meridy’s new charges stem from an alleged June rape and kidnapping in Central City.

Police say a woman agreed to have sex with him for money, but Meridy instead pulled a gun out and raped her.

He is also suspected in three sexual assaults in Kansas City.

