Lost teeth aren’t earning as much money as they used to, researchers say

(CNN) - Apparently, the tooth fairy is pinching pennies.
The cost for a lost tooth is down 43 cents, according to the yearly survey from Delta Dental.
More than 1,000 parents of children ages 6-12 were surveyed, according to the company’s website.
Researchers there say the average payout for a tooth is $3.70, while a first lost tooth is worth $4.96.
Last year a tooth went for $4.13, and the first lost tooth earned $4.50.
For some reason geography plays a factor for tooth worth.
Children in the West average about $4.13 per tooth while kids in the South get $3.91.
In the Northeast a tooth can get you $3.75.
Meanwhile teeth in the Midwest earn the least, at a mere $2.97.
