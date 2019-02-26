Leesville ballerinas dancing at renowned summer program in NYC and Georgia

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Leesville sophomores Maggie Martin and Caroline Slayton are dancing with Joffrey Ballet School this summer after auditioning last month in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
"You're always going to have competition at every audition. You have to think that you're the only person in the room," said Slayton.
Martin added that "it was really nerve-racking and we were so tired the next day."
Martin, who has been dancing for 11 years, is headed to Georgia for three weeks to attend Joffrey's summer intensive program.
"It's really exciting, I love it. We've gone to two different places. We've both gone to Nebraska and Michigan and so this is our third summer intensive."
Slayton began dancing at the age of 3. She’ll spend four weeks at Joffrey’s summer intensive program at their New York studio. Slayton will also be performing with the New York City Ballet.
"It means a lot. It's been a dream since I was little to be on the big stage in front of everyone."
Becky Edwards, an instructor at Joan Kathey Dance Center where the girl's practice, said attending summer intensives takes a lot of discipline. In her 25 years, Edwards said she has seen a handful of dancers accomplish this.
"The more they audition and the more they travel, the more these people see them and there's a better chance for getting into those major and even smaller regional companies."
Edwards added that she enjoys seeing all of her students leap to new heights.
"I get super excited when that moment comes or they'll be like 'Miss Becky I just did three turns you missed it' and I'll be like 'I don't have to see it, I already know you can do it! It's you understanding you can do it and being confident in what you do.' I said I've known it's there the whole time you just have to wait for it to come."
For Slayton and Martin, the experience is another step towards bigger stages in their ballet careers.
"It's just really freeing and fun you can just get away from everything at dance," said Martin.
Wherever Slayton’s dancing takes her, she hopes to succeed and remember everyone at home who helped her along the way.
