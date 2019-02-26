Former children’s TV host, convicted sex offender won’t have bond revoked after GPS places him near playground

SAN DIEGO, Ca. (KALB) - Frank Selas, 79, the former Monroe children’s TV show host known as Mr. Wonder, who was released from prison in Central Louisiana in September and placed on parole in California after pleading guilty to indecent behavior with a juvenile for sexually assaulting a child on a camping trip in Rapides Parish in the 1970s, won’t have his bond revoked after yet another arrest for an apparent parole violation.
On Dec. 12, Selas was arrested after GPS tracking showed that around Dec. 7 he was at a home that he was “previously denied” access to because children were living there. When his parole officer searched his cellphone, it revealed “multiple pictures of unknown children on it.” Selas ended up appearing for a violation hearing, but the charges were dismissed and he was released.
On Jan. 7, Selas’ parole officer reviewed the conditions of his parole with him. Among those conditions, an agreement that he shall not be within 250 feet of places where children congregate, and he shall not enter a park where children regularly gather without written approval from his parole agent.
Twenty-two days later, Selas was booked again into jail when his parole agent discovered that he violated the conditions of his parole again. According to the parole agent, on Jan. 28, GPS data tracked Selas at the Yummy Spoon, a yogurt shop within 250 feet of a park. The GPS data also showed that Selas was at Embarcadero Marina Park North.
Selas "was questioned regarding the close proximity of the park near the yogurt shop and he indicated that he did not know there was a playground close by. He acknowledged there were children around, but he did not talk to them."
Monday afternoon, Judge William Q. Hayes of the Southern District of California decided not to revoke his bond and instead released him on bond with the same conditions as previously imposed - to stay away from children.
Selas was represented by Marc Carlos.
