Former children’s TV host, convicted sex offender won’t have bond revoked after GPS places him near playground

SAN DIEGO, Ca. (KALB) - Frank Selas, 79, the former Monroe children’s TV show host known as Mr. Wonder, who was released from prison in Central Louisiana in September and placed on parole in California after pleading guilty to indecent behavior with a juvenile for sexually assaulting a child on a camping trip in Rapides Parish in the 1970s, won’t have his bond revoked after yet another arrest for an apparent parole violation.