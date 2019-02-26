First Alert Forecast: Rain possible every day this week with a big cool-down this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Earlier this evening a thunderstorm produced quarter-sized hail near Ragley, and we may see more storms produce hail overnight. Storms extended west to near Houston and will continue moving east until after midnight. I expect the bulk of the storms to finally push out of our area after 1 or 2 a.m. But between now and then we will see showers and storms, and some could still produce severe hail. To be considered severe hail it must be 1 inch in diameter or larger. Remember you can check the radar right here in the app anytime to see what is happening where you live.
On Wednesday, I have the rain chances up to 40%. It will not be a washout by any means, but I would take an umbrella with you as you head out the door. The winds will be relatively light but will be changing direction in the afternoon. They will shift out of the south, which will help increase the humidity and temperature. This is from a warm front moving over us. The temperature will reach the mid 70s in the afternoon.
Thursday, I put the rain chances back up to 60%. This is from a weak cold front approaching from the north. It will not quite reach us. Instead, it will stall just to our north, keeping rain chances elevated. There will be a few showers and maybe a few thunderstorms around in the afternoon. Also, with the front never reaching us, temperatures will continue to warm up to the 70s in the afternoon.
To end the week on Friday, the rain chances will be slightly lower, but unfortunately, there will still be a good chance of rain. I have the rain chances at 30%. That stalled front that kept the rain chances up on Thursday will begin to move to the east and away from us. It will still do enough to cause a few showers. I would still keep an umbrella on this day.
Then over the weekend, there will likely be a stronger cold front that will push through sometime Saturday. This will do a couple things. One, it will bring a little more rain. Since the front will be moving quickly, I do not expect a lot of rain. Only a few showers. Second thing is, it will cool the temperatures down quite a bit. That is, if these forecast models pan out.
On Saturday, I have a 40% chance of rain and a high temperature of 63 degrees. Then by Sunday, I am keeping the 40% chance of rain, but the temperatures drop to a high of only 55 degrees! I anticipate this as our last big drop in temperatures before we officially warm up as summer approaches. We will continue to monitor this system since a lot can still change.
It is looking like for Mardi Gras festivities, it will be cold, and rainy. As that cold front pushes through on the weekend, it will be cold, and the rain will stick around. If no parades are cancelled, I would definitely bundle up and keep a rain jacket or umbrella handy.
