First Alert Forecast: Rain possible every day this week with a big cool-down this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Earlier this evening a thunderstorm produced quarter-sized hail near Ragley, and we may see more storms produce hail overnight. Storms extended west to near Houston and will continue moving east until after midnight. I expect the bulk of the storms to finally push out of our area after 1 or 2 a.m. But between now and then we will see showers and storms, and some could still produce severe hail. To be considered severe hail it must be 1 inch in diameter or larger. Remember you can check the radar right here in the app anytime to see what is happening where you live.