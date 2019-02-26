Suspect sought in break-in of elementary school

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Detectives are seeking the identity of a suspect accused theft on Feb. 13 on Ernest Street, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
After investigating, detectives found that the suspect allegedly broke into College Oaks Elementary School and stole over $8,000 worth of iPads and laptops around 10 p.m., Myers said. Surveillance footage showed the suspect leaving the scene on a bicycle.
Detectives also found that the suspect visited a local restaurant on West Prien Lake Road around 2 a.m. the next day attempting to sell the stolen items, says Myers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CPSO Lead Detective John Coffman at 337-491-7992.
