Cowboys visit Colonels in key SLC matchup on Wednesday

THIBODAUX, LA (KPLC) – Four games remain on the McNeese Cowboys basketball schedule with three of those on the road beginning Wednesday at Nicholls in Southland Conference action.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Nicholls’ Stopher Gym. The game will broadcast live on the McNeese Radio Network (Cajun Radio 1290 AM and www.CajunRadio.com).
McNeese (8-19, 4-10 SLC) is still in the hunt for a spot in the eight-team conference tournament as it sits two games out of the loss column for the No. 7 and 8 spots. The Cowboys are coming off a 60-51 loss to second place New Orleans this past Saturday in their last outing.
Nicholls (12-15, 5-9) is a game ahead of the Cowboys in the loss column and is coming off a 100-57 win over Central Arkansas in a game where the Colonels knocked down a school and conference record 22 three-point baskets.
This will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams. McNeese defeated Nicholls 86-75 in Lake Charles back on Jan. 12.
Wednesday’s game will mark the fifth straight the Cowboys will be without scoring and rebounding leader in Roydell Brown (14.5 ppg, 9.5 rpg).
In his absence, Sha’Markus Kennedy has stepped up to take over as the scoring and rebounding leader, averaging 17.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game over the last four outings. He’s recorded two double-doubles in the four games including one against UNO where he scored 14 points with 13 rebounds in 37 minutes of action.
Last time out against the Colonels, Kennedy was held to eight points but reeled in 11 rebounds.
After Wednesday’s game, McNeese will visit HBU on Saturday before returning back to the H&HP Complex next Wednesday against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for its home finale.
