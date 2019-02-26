Construction worker killed in accident at Bullion Primary

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A construction worker is dead after an accident at a building site in Ascension Parish.
A spokesperson with Ascension Public Schools says on the morning of Monday, Feb. 25, a subcontractor fell about 14 feet while working at the Bullion Primary School construction site. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Family members identified the man as Duane “Peanut” McLaughlin.
The school system offers their prayers to the victim’s family and his coworkers.
Construction at the school has been temporarily suspended while an investigation is conducted by the general contractor to make sure all safety protocols were properly followed.
McLaughlin’s family told WAFB that he man did not have life insurance at the time of his death. Family members have set up a GoFundMe account to pay for the victim’s funeral expenses.
If you would like to make a donation visit https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-expenses-for-duane-peanut-mclaughlin.
