Four suspects arrested after traffic stop on Belden Street identified

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A man is facing charges for helping a stranger who fled a traffic stop, according to Trooper Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Thomas Youngblood, 26, of Montgomery, Alabama, ran from a traffic stop on Belden Street Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Youngblood fled to a nearby house, where Jamaha Robinson, 33, of Lake Charles, let him in. Senegal said that Robinson did now know Youngblood.
Authorities located Youngblood coming out of a back door later and arrested him on the charges of cocaine possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute, and resisting arrest by flight.
Robinson is facing charges of obstruction of justice.
Senegal said Tyrone Hall, 43, and Fedricas Shepherd, 29, both of Montgomery, were passengers in the car and were arrested at the traffic stop on the charges of cocaine possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute.
Cocaine found on the suspects was around 1 and 1/2 pounds valued around $20,000, according to Senegal.
The incident happened between Band and Reid streets.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.