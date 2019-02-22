Sunrise Kitchen: Pan-Seared 30-Day Aged Steak with Mardi Gras Coleslaw

By Felicia Strauss | February 22, 2019 at 8:09 AM CST - Updated March 11 at 3:09 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Chef Roy Angelle and his culinary students Kadijah Fox and Ebonee Bellard share a receipe for Pan-Seared 30-day Aged Steak with Mardi Gras Coleslaw:

Steak Ingredients

2 (8 ounce) Ribeye steaks

Salt and Pepper to taste

1 teaspoon paprika

2 tablespoons olive oil

Steak Instructions

1. Rub steaks with salt, pepper, paprika, and 1 tablespoon olive oil.

2. Heat a skillet or grill pan over high heat. Drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. When the pan is very hot, add the steaks and sear for 7 to 10 minutes, flipping halfway through.

3. Serve with coleslaw (below) and starch of your choice.

Coleslaw

2 ounces of shredded carrots

7 ounces of shredded green cabbage

5 ounces shredded red cabbage

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons white sugar

2 tablespoons pineapple juice

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper

Instructions

1. Add the mayonnaise, sugar, pineapple juice, white vinegar, salt and pepper to a large mixing bowl and whisk together until fully combined.

2. Add in the coleslaw mix and stir well to combine.

3. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.

For more information about SOWELA’s culinary arts program, you can visit https://sowela.edu/academics/Culinary-Arts-120503.

