Sunrise Kitchen: Pan-Seared 30-Day Aged Steak with Mardi Gras Coleslaw

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Chef Roy Angelle and his culinary students Kadijah Fox and Ebonee Bellard share a receipe for Pan-Seared 30-day Aged Steak with Mardi Gras Coleslaw:
Steak Ingredients
2 (8 ounce) Ribeye steaks
Salt and Pepper to taste
1 teaspoon paprika
2 tablespoons olive oil
Steak Instructions
1. Rub steaks with salt, pepper, paprika, and 1 tablespoon olive oil.
2. Heat a skillet or grill pan over high heat. Drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. When the pan is very hot, add the steaks and sear for 7 to 10 minutes, flipping halfway through.
3. Serve with coleslaw (below) and starch of your choice.
Coleslaw
2 ounces of shredded carrots
7 ounces of shredded green cabbage
5 ounces shredded red cabbage
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons white sugar
2 tablespoons pineapple juice
1 tablespoon white vinegar
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
Instructions
1. Add the mayonnaise, sugar, pineapple juice, white vinegar, salt and pepper to a large mixing bowl and whisk together until fully combined.
2. Add in the coleslaw mix and stir well to combine.
3. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.
For more information about SOWELA’s culinary arts program, you can visit https://sowela.edu/academics/Culinary-Arts-120503.
