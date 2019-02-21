Family video shows 12-year-old girl in final moments before fatal 2018 home explosion

DALLAS (KTVT/CNN) - The family of a 12-year-old girl killed when her home exploded one year ago has released video of the moments just before the incident in hopes of urging a Dallas-based natural gas company to improve safety.
Newly released videos show 12-year-old Linda Rogers getting ready for a cheerleading competition on the morning of Feb. 23, 2018. In a time-lapse video, the girl can be seen doing her hair before there’s a spark, and the camera goes to black.
The Rogers family’s attorney, representing them in a lawsuit against natural gas company Atmos Energy, says the spark was the house filling up with natural gas and exploding.
Linda’s parents and brother were able to escape from the rubble of their home, but the 12-year-old was killed in the blast.
Dallas Fire-Rescue said two other houses caught fire on the same block where Linda lived. Those incidents are also blamed on gas.
Three days after Linda’s death, Atmos started evacuations and turning off the gas to eventually close to 3,000 homes. They said the pipe system in the neighborhood had been performing properly until heavy rains and shifting soil conditions put enormous pressure on the pipes.
The National Transportation Safety Board found that Atmos had received complaints weeks before the explosion of gas leaks in the neighborhood. The report also confirmed that it was a cracked gas pipe behind the Rogers’ home that caused the deadly explosion.
The company in a court filing has denied it failed to adequately respond to leaks in the area.
In the year since the explosion, Atmos has replaced 98 miles of pipes in the neighborhood. The company said it continues to work in this neighborhood and across Dallas to replace cast iron pipeline and has accelerated those plans beyond what it would normally do.
