CPPJ : ‘The Zone’ will return for Mardi Gras 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has announced that “The Zone” will be back for Lake Charles Mardi Gras 2019.
“The Zone” is a family oriented, alcohol and tobacco free area for kids, parents, and teens to enjoy the Mardi Gras festivities. A live DJ, laser tag, bounce houses, train rides, face painting, game trucks, food and drinks will be available for kids to enjoy.
“The Zone” was created 11 years ago by Project KNOW and the CPPJ to try and offer a safer and enjoyable environment for Lake Area kids.
“The Zone” will be open from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. on Tues., March 5. It is located in the empty parking lot between the Charleston Building and the Parish Courthouse on Ryan Street.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.