Local lawmakers react to SWLA community concern

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - What happens at the state capitol in Baton Rouge has real life meaning for Lake Area non-profit groups, industries, and businesses.
With the Legislative session coming up in April, local lawmakers are trying to find out what the community needs. That’s why Family and Youth’s annual breakfast is important.
“It’s very important for all of us to understand exactly what’s happening in the legislature." Kay Vanchiere, a Lake Area resident and community volunteer said. "Many of our budgets even from our non-profits are based on some grants that we have through the state.”
The lawmakers consider the breakfast just as important.
“We need to hear from you. That’s what makes our job so much easier; when we here from you back home on any particular issue,” Senator Ronnie Johns said.
Some of the issues raised in the meeting included sports betting, Louisiana’s higher education system, and a new I-10 bridge.
They’re going to work they’re traveling with their kids coming from Houston and Dallas because I-10 runs from east to west," District 33 State Representative Stuart Moss said. “We’re a major artery, so we have to look at this bridge now.”
Vanchiere hopes that the issues will be addressed soon.
“Hopefully, we’ll see some action in our lifetime," Vanchiere said.
The legislative session will begin Apr. 8.
