Two-Way Immersion Program meeting

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board’s World Languages Department will be opening a Two-Way Spanish Immersion program at Fairview Elementary School in Lake Charles.
This change will begin at the start of the 2019-2020 school year. This program will be for students entering kindergarten and first grade.
Two-Way Immersion is an educational model in which students develop high levels of speaking, reading, writing, and listening in English and Spanish. These classes are ideally comprised of an equal balance of native English-speaking students and native-Spanish speaking students. Native speakers of each language serve as peer models of the language.
If parents or guardians are interested in enrolling a student in the program, there are two upcoming informational meetings to attend. There is an admission process with applications due by May 15, 2019, and limited spots are available. This information and more, including the possible need of an Out of Zone permit, will be discussed at the meetings.
The meetings will be held at Fairview Elementary School at 3955 Gerstner Memorial Blvd. in Lake Charles on Jan. 14.
Parents of current kindergarten students will meet at 9 a.m. and parents of future kindergarten students or those unable to attend the morning meeting will meet at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.