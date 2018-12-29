Volunteers needed to help search for missing Evangeline Parish boy

EVANGELINE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Authorities in Evangeline Parish are asking for the public’s help in bringing home a missing 9-year-old boy.
The Ville Platte Police Department posted information and images of Bryson Thibodeaux, who left his home in the Point Blue area at around noon on Friday.
Thibodeaux has short hair, weighs 42 pounds and was last seen leaving his home wearing a t-shirt and boxer shorts. Authorities said the boy was last seen not wearing a jacket or shoes.
“Please let’s keep our focus on the task at hand which is finding the missing child. Speculation on the reasons of his disappearance will not aid in finding him,” according to the post from the police department.
The Evangeline Parish Sheriffs Office is calling on volunteers to help search for the boy. Organizers are meeting at the Blue Junction Store on Chataignier Road. Authorities are also asking the public to check their properties and vehicles for the boy.
If you see Bryson, either call 911 or the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-363-2161.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.