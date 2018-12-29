Strong winds cause tree to fall on home

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Strong winds are responsible for a tree crashing into a home on Creole street in Lake Charles.
It happened Wednesday night around 8 p.m. when wind gusts were reported at about 50 mph.
The tree left a huge hole in the home and brought down an electrical wire as well. No injuries were reported.
However, it was a close call for Austin Jack and his family. He and his wife were both inside the home when the incident happened.
“I heard the wind..the wind started blowing, it was raining and I just heard a big ole crash, all of a sudden, tree comes down on the house,” said Jack.
Uprooted, with no warning, the tree took out the living room and two bedrooms in the process, leaving the family with no electricity or running water.
“The tree lifted the pipe and took it apart, we just put it back together," he said.
It’s not the way he and his family pictured ringing in the new year.
“When I come around, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing..my house..that much damage,” said Jack.
Although, there’s a lot of clean-up to do, he remains hopeful.
“I’ll get through it, we’ll get through it, it’s just going to take some time,” he said.
Jack says he’s grateful in times like these that he has home insurance. In the meantime, his family will be celebrating the new year at a hotel, until the damage can be repaired.
In regards to Wednesday night’s weather conditions that led into Thursday morning, The National Weather Service has not confirmed a tornado in Lake Charles.
However, an EF1 tornado was confirmed in Vernon parish.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.