Sports Person of the Week - Malachi Fairley

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - "He was the hardest worker this summer coming into the season”, LaGrange head coach Jason Wilson said.
Wilson is referring to Malachi Fairley. The senior has grown into a young star in just his fourth season ever playing basketball.
“I started off not so good. The coaches over here helped me develop my skills and now I’m a good player”, Fairley said.
“We knew that he put in the time and it was just a matter of putting it all together and I’m glad that it’s coming together for him his senior year”, said Wilson.
Averaging just under nineteen points and nearly seven rebounds-per-game so far this season, Fairley has established his role as the heart and soul of the Gators.
“I bring energy to our team. When I get us going it’s hard to stop us so if I just keep running and doing what I do then we’re good. My team believes in me to score the ball. They put the ball in my hands and know that I’m going to get the job done”, said Fairley.
“A guy like that, you trust him because you’ve seen the work that he’s put in. He worked on his offensive and defensive game so I’m confident and relaxed any time the ball goes into his hands because I know something good is going to come out of it”, Wilson added.
With district play right around the corner, LaGrange has already beaten the likes of Washington-Marion, LCCP, and Hamilton Christian thus far. Most people around the area would consider that a surprise but the Gators believe otherwise.
“We knew as a team what we had. We knew we had a quality team that can get up and down and play an exciting way. You could call us a surprise team but we already knew within what we had and what we’re capable of”, said Wilson.
“I want to be a champion this year. We have to give 110 percent every time we step on the court for us to reach our goal of being a champion. Everybody has to want it. We can’t just have two or three people that want it. It’s a team sport so we need everybody to win”, said Fairley.
