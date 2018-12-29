Calcasieu Parish Police Jury to open satellite office amid 210 bridge construction

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - It’s almost time, 210 bridge work is set to start in less than two weeks and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is preparing by setting up a satellite office in Sulphur for those who want to avoid the traffic.
“Day to day there’s a lot of business that goes on in our parish, our permitting office stays busy," CPPJ President, Judd Bares, said. “I mean, we’re talking about contractors, individual owners, you know, there’s all kinds of projects that need to be done, permits that need to bee issued and applied for. We can’t let this construction hinder any of that work.”
The police jury stressed this office will be at no extra cost to taxpayers.
“The question was asked ‘how much will this cost?’ Well, it’s not going to cost the parish anything. We own the building and we have staff that we have hired at present, they’ll be just showing up to work at a different place," Bares said.
For now, the Office of Planning and Development will be operating out of the temporary office 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, along with the Office of Juvenile Justice Services that people can take advantage of by appointment only.
“It’s going to be a very fluid situation, this is the first time, you know, that we’ve ever had to consider doing it," Bares said.
The police jury said they may add more services as they see fit.
“As the year goes, we’ll see what types of services and needs come up, and again, this is a big building, so if we need to place other department staff here, we will be able to," Bares said.
The office, at 2911 Post Oak Road in Sulphur, will be open as long as construction goes on, which is estimated to last about a year. The project will begin January 7.
