USF offensive line coach Matt Mattox to be next McNeese offensive coordinator

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - New McNeese coach Sterlin Gilbert’s staff is starting to take shape as USF offensive line coach Matt Mattox announced he’s leaving the Bulls to be the offensive coordinator at McNeese. He announced the news on his Twitter account Friday morning.
Mattox and Gilbert have a long-standing relationship, working together at five different schools — Eastern Illinois, Bowling Green, Tulsa, Texas and USF.
USF has seen a rash of coaches and players leaving the program and Mattox may not be the final Bull headed to Lake Charles.
With Mattox in tow, Sterling Gilbert now has five coaches on staff including holdovers Landon Hoefer, Tyler Bolfing and Alec Osborne, plus recent hires Nick Graham and Mattox.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.