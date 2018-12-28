Texas veterinarian arrested, accused of sexually assaulting 2 teens in Kinder

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -An article from KPRC in Houston is reporting that a Galveston County veterinarian is awaiting extradition to Louisiana after being charged with rape and sexual battery in Kinder.
Todd Michael Glover, 36, was arrested by Texas Rangers on Dec. 26 at his home in Webster, Texas. The Rangers were executing arrest warrants on behalf of Coushatta Tribal Police, alleging one count of rape and three counts of sexual battery.
The charges stem from a trip to the Coushatta Casino Resort in early December. Two 17-year-old girls who were traveling with Glover were allegedly sexually assaulted, according to the article.
Glover is being held without bond in the Galveston jail, awaiting extradition.
“Our intention is to waive extradition. Get him back to Louisiana so we can get a bond set by the judge there so that he can get out of jail, and go forward with our defense in this case,” Paul Darrow, Glover’s attorney said.
Glover is due in state district court in Galveston for a hearing Friday morning.
Coushatta Tribal Police have 30 days to return Glover to Louisiana once he waives extradition.
