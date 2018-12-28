Local impact of government shutdown

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - In times of sever weather, we all rely on NOAA and the National Weather Service.
We us government agencies like these everyday..but right now, many are working without pay as the federal government is about to enter week two of a partial shutdown.
However, how are those in Southwest Louisiana feeling the shutdown?
If you call the local Internal Revenue Service office, you’ll hear a voice recording that says
“due to the current budget situation, all IRS offices are closed.”
That’s just one of the greetings you’ll hear when contacting a federal office in the mist of a government shutdown.
From paychecks to the uncertainty of when it will all be over..it leaves many to question, what if?
“Whatever it takes, we need the wall, we need safety,” said President Trump to reporters on Thursday.
In Southwest Louisiana, we rely on the National Weather Service, especially during times of severe weather. They too are also feeling the effects of this political storm.
“I feel bad for the new guys who are just getting in..they may not have money put away for situations like this,” said Roger Erickson, Warning Coordination Meteorologist.
Some agencies are staying open thanks to carryover funds but there’s no word on how long those funds will last.
Heath Allen with the Lake Charles Regional Airport says at this time air traffic controllers and TSA are currently making sure travelers have a safe experience flying to their holiday destinations..but unfortunately, they’re doing it without pay.
“As far as the passengers are concerned, they really won’t see any difference,” said Allen. “Both TSA, Air Traffic Control, National Weather Service, they’re all considered essential employees.”
For many of those workers, this isn’t their first rodeo.
Some have said they’ve created an emergency fund dedicated specifically to times like these.
“If worse comes to worst, I have enough money saved up for rent and things like that,” said James Raley, ITO at the National Weather Service.
During previous shutdowns, federal employees have received back pay but it ultimately rests on a decision by congress.
Some of our federal offices are still resuming operations amid the shutdown, that includes the Department of Children & Family Services which released the following statement today.
