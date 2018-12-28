Jennings native Travis Etienne featured in Sports Illustrated

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) - Clemson running back and Jennings native Travis Etienne has made national headlines consistently since suiting up for the Tigers in 2017. The true sophomore will play in his second straight playoff game on December 29 when No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame meet in the Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium.
Sports Illustrated writer Ross Dellenger, formerly of The Advocate, wrote an article centered around Etienne titled, ‘Travis Etienne Is a One-Man Show Trapped in a World of Running Back Committees.’
