First Alert Forecast: Rain still likely this weekend, but not as much expected

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - For the rest of the day, the clouds will continue to move away, and there is no chance for any rain. There will be plenty of sunshine with only a few passing clouds at times. Temperatures will be comfortable with highs in the mid 60s. It should be a nice day to get out and enjoy the weather. Enjoy it while we have it, because rain chances are back on the increase over the next few days.