First Alert Forecast: Rain still likely this weekend, but not as much expected

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - For the rest of the day, the clouds will continue to move away, and there is no chance for any rain. There will be plenty of sunshine with only a few passing clouds at times. Temperatures will be comfortable with highs in the mid 60s. It should be a nice day to get out and enjoy the weather. Enjoy it while we have it, because rain chances are back on the increase over the next few days.
This evening will also be nice as well. There could be a beautiful sunset with a few clouds around adding color to the sky. Temperatures will be cooling down quickly after sunset. If you have any evening plans, you may need to grab a jacket. The good news is that there will still be no rain around.
Overnight, it will start out nice and clear. The clouds will be on the increase late tonight. Particularly after midnight. Those clouds will be coming out of the Gulf of Mexico so, Cameron parish will be the first to see the cloud cover. Vernon should be the last to see the clouds build their way in. By sunrise Saturday, there should not be much sunshine. Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s.
Over the weekend the rain chances go up a little bit. I am not convinced we will see a lot of rain Saturday or Sunday. It is certainly possible and likely we have some rain. But how much we see is still up in the air.
On Saturday, some rain will be more likely in the early afternoon. These will still be scattered, so not everyone will see rain. There will be cloudy conditions everywhere across our viewing area, though. Even on Sunday, I don’t think much will change. Both days I have a 30% chance of rain.
By Monday, the rain chances go up to 60%. It will be mostly rain, so I do not expect any severe weather. It will be another gloomy day with limited sunshine. I would keep an umbrella handy on this day. A cold front will be responsible for the rain and will also cool temperatures down. Highs will be in the mid 50s. So, with the rain and cool temperatures, it will not be a great day to be outside.
On New Year’s Day, the rain chances will be at 40%. There will be a few showers around. Those showers will be arriving later in the day from a stalled front just to our south. It should be a quick wave of showers that will not last too long. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 50s.
Wednesday will also not be a great day for any outdoor activities. There will be more rain likely. I have increased the rain chance to 60%. The rain will be a continuance from Tuesday night through most of the day on Wednesday. I think it will be a lot of off and on activity. Highs will also remain in the 40s.
Long rain models are trying to show a nice dry pattern to our weather beyond Thursday next week. A high pressure will build in keeping the rain away from us while also bringing on more sunshine. Let’s hope this forecast pans out and we can take a break from the rain!
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.