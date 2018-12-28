FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Finally, some sun today; weekend showers returning

Enjoy the evening as temperatures begin to fall through the 50s after sunset, so take a jacket but don’t let the dry weather tonight go to waste and showers will be on the return starting this weekend. Thankfully though, showers on Saturday appear to be more scattered in coverage in rather brief in their duration but a few could return late in the morning and be on and off through the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be a bit cooler, only reaching the lower to middle 50s by afternoon.