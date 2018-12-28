FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Finally, some sun today; weekend showers returning

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Clouds on the departure this morning will finally bring a return of some sunshine to the area today with temperatures continuing to steadily fall through the lower 50s and into the upper 40s in some spots by sunrise with a much lighter but steady northwesterly breeze. You may want a light jacket during the morning hours, but the sunshine will make for a nice afternoon with highs reaching the low 60s.
Enjoy the evening as temperatures begin to fall through the 50s after sunset, so take a jacket but don’t let the dry weather tonight go to waste and showers will be on the return starting this weekend. Thankfully though, showers on Saturday appear to be more scattered in coverage in rather brief in their duration but a few could return late in the morning and be on and off through the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be a bit cooler, only reaching the lower to middle 50s by afternoon.
With a warm front lifting back up over the state on Sunday, rain chances increase even more for the latter half of the weekend, up to 60% for the daytime hours of Sunday with the increase starting during the morning hours. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible but severe weather is not anticipated this weekend. Temperatures warm up slightly more on Sunday, topping out around 60 by afternoon.
An approaching cold front Monday keeps rain chances in the forecast to start the week, with storms likely Monday morning as the timing of the front brings the rain to an end by afternoon and evening. That’s good news for those of you planning festivities for New Year’s Eve as rain will not be likely. Temperatures will drop through the 50s and into the 40s to ring in 2019!
More showers Wednesday will be on the return as colder air continues to build in to the state with temperatures likely not warming up out of the 40s all day Wednesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
