City of Lake Charles reports security breach of its information technology systems

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - An investigation is underway into reported “unauthorized access” of the city’s information technology systems. A statement from the city of Lake Charles says it is working with independent computer forensics experts.
“At this time, we have no evidence that any information has been misused as a result of this incident,” states the release.
We’re told the city’s email server is temporarily unavailable, along with some other internal systems. The city reports the breach has not affected public safety, Police or Fire Departments, and websites remain operational.
“We take data security seriously, are committed to completing a full forensic investigation, and will take all appropriate action in response to our findings. As this is an ongoing investigation, the City cannot provide additional details at this time.”
