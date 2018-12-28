Brees and the Saints ‘playing to win’ Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saints clinched the 1-seed, home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and a first-round bye after beating the Steelers. With a ton of goals locked up, the big question on Airline Drive is, what are they playing for against the Panthers?
“Well obviously when you look at the goals that you set prior to the season, you talk about winning the division. You were able to do that a few weeks ago, and then putting yourself in the best playoff position, which obviously getting the one seed’s significant," said Brees.
“I think there’s that balance. I mean you have to have that vision from now until our first playoff game, and what does our preparation look like? What are the practices (going to) look like? Obviously, we still have another regular season game, and there are guys that obviously need rest. You’d like to give more guys rest than you’re going to be able to in a situation like this. But bottom line is, you’re still playing to win.”
Teddy Bridgewater was acquired by the Saints via trade in late August. He’s only played in mop-up duty this season. It appears we should see more significant time for Teddy come Sunday.
“I’m excited for him. I think there’s no doubt he’s going to get some playing time. It’s just a matter of how much. He’s the kind of guy who prepares to play every week. I’m sure he’s excited to play. But we’re all excited for him and some other young guys that are probably going to get some significant playing time,” said Brees.
