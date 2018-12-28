BREAKING: Second suspect connected to Lacassine double homicide turns himself in

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms that the second suspect wanted in connection to a double homicide in Lacassine has turned himself in.
Javari Wayne Guidry, 23, of Houston, has been arrested on two counts first-degree murder and one count of aggravated burglary, Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said.
Jordan Legros, 21, turned himself into the Jeff Davis Jail Wednesday night.
The two were wanted in connection to the deaths of Walter and Darlene Gotreaux.
