What to do with your holiday trash? Here’s how to prevent theft after the holidays

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Now that the big day is over, what have you done with the unavoidable trash that comes from Christmas morning?
Sulphur Police wanted to warn those with extra trash from the holidays how to dispose of it without making your home a target.
“A lot of people we’re noticing, post-Christmas, are always leaving their packages against the road as soon as they’re opening them," Detective Ryan Arnold with Sulphur Police, said. “Leaving the opportunity for their houses to get broken into.”
Arnold said by leaving that trash on the curb, you’re announcing to those driving by what you scored for Christmas.
So, what exactly are you supposed to do with the boxes and wrapping paper you’re left with after the holidays?
“Tips to get rid of your packages, especially your more expensive items that you don’t want to leave by the road, they have two dump sites. We have one here locally in Sulphur off of Post Oak road, and they have on in Lake Charles as well. We recommend that you dump them at those sites," Arnold said.
While it may be tempting to leave it all out on the curb, Arnold advised against doing that.
“Or, do not put them against the road until it’s the day or, the morning, the trash comes, that way it leaves less time for people to see the packages on the road," he said.
Arnold said there are people who are always looking to break into your house and vehicles. So, hiding your Christmas trash could protect yourself and your family.
“There’s no way for us to predict future thefts and burglaries that will occur so instead of putting a target on your home, take preventative steps to prevent that from happening," Arnold said.
There are two residential solid waste convenience centers’ in Calcasieu Parish. There addresses are below:
- 5500 B Swift Plant Road, Lake Charles, LA 70615
- 2915 Post Oak Road, Sulphur, LA, 70663
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.