TE Benjamin Watson announces retirement from NFL
New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson catches a 13-yard pass from Drew Brees for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 4, 2018. (Source: Michael Democker via NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
December 27, 2018 at 4:32 PM CST - Updated December 27 at 5:01 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Veteran tight end Benjamin Watson said he is retiring from the NFL following this season.

Watson, who won a Super Bowl ring during his rookie season with the New England Patriots, hopes to go out as a champion with the Saints.

The Saints have the best record in the NFL at 13-2. The team clinched the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

Watson has been in the league for 15 years. He played with New England, Cleveland, Baltimore and New Orleans.

He has 528 catches for 5,856 yards with 44 touchdowns for his career.

