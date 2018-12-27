Severe weather system moving through Southwest Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A severe weather system is moving through Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Vernon, and Cameron Parish this morning.
There is a Tornado Watch in effect for all of the KPLC viewing area until 11:00 AM. A watch means conditions are possible whereas a warning means severe weather is imminent or already occurring.
10:40 AM- The tornado warning continues for Crowley, Rayne, and Gueydan.
The Vernon Parish Sheriff Department is reporting a road closure at this time. La. 111 North in Burr Ferry is closed. Debris from the storm is blocking the roadway. Crews are waiting on the arrival of heavy equipment to remove the tree from the roadway.
10:22 AM- A tornado warning has been issued in Crowley, Rayne, Egan, and Gueydan.
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is also notifying residents that the phone lines are currently down. BPSO can not receive phone calls but if you need assistance or have an emergency you are asked to call 911 until the problem is resolved.
Several power outages are also being reported at this time.
- Beauregard Electric is reporting 1,038 customers without power.
- Cleco is reporting 2,392 customers without power.
- Entergy is reporting over 860 customers in SWLA without power.
9:58 AM -
Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson Davis Parish until 12:30 PM.
9:45 AM -
Tornado Warning issued for northeastern Cameron Parish and southwestern Jefferson Davis Parish near Lake Arthur area until 10:15 AM.
9:00 AM -
Currently there is a Tornado Warning for Allen Parish near the Oakdale and Oberlin area until 9:15 AM.
