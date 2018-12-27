Safety tips for children gifted guns this Christmas

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Giving a child a gun for Christmas is something that the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office believes this gift comes with a lot of responsibility for the child and the parent.
“You know, being in Southwest Louisiana, guns are a big part of our culture, hunting and such,"Commander James McGee with CPSO said. "It’s a big part of our life. A lot of parents gift their kids guns for Christmas, some pass them down, that’s a big deal. If you’re going to give your children the privilege of a firearm, they should know everything about that weapon.”
McGee says familiarity is key when it comes to a young person having a firearm.
Michael Robbins, owner of Robbins Gunsmithing and Tactical Innovations in Sulphur, agrees.
“A lot of time when an accident occurs it’s because the child was never allowed the opportunity to handle and control that firearm in safe and controlled manner,” Robbins said.
So both have a few tips to cover with your children when discussing gun safety.
Robbins said it’s state law to store your firearm and ammunition in different locations to avoid accidents.
“Do not store a weapon loaded, meaning the magazine should be out of the firearm or if it’s a revolver, nothing should be in the cylinder at all. It’s just proper safety standard," Robbins said.
Most law enforcement agencies provide free gun locks - Robbins said most guns they sell have gun locks as well.
He said taking your children to a gun range is also important.
“Teach them how to designate a target, be able to shoot the target properly, and be able to control the firearm in a safe manner," Robbins said. "That way, they know how to properly operate that firearm. Especially in this area, this is a hunter’s paradise. Everyone should learn how to fire a firearm, they should learn how to do it safely though, and parents have a really big responsibility in that.”
Robbins says when talking to your child about gun safety, showing them the gun, never put your hand near the trigger, even if it’s unloaded.
“The biggest thing we have always run into is the finger on the trigger,” Robbins said. “You need to practice what you preach. Putting your finger on the trigger is the worst possible thing you can do. If you show your finger outside the trigger well, you aren’t showing your discipline. You have to show them the proper way to hold the firearm. They are looking at you. If you are doing something wrong, they are going to do that too. But if you show them how to hold the firearm in a safe and controlled manner, they are going to know and practice safe standards."
McGee said parents should never be afraid to sit down and talk gun safety with their child.
“If you’re going to give them a firearm, then teach them everything about it," McGee said. "Because if they don’t know how to do it, doesn’t mean they’re not going to try and do it, and that’s when accidents happen.”
CPSO also offers free hunter safety courses.
