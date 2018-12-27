LSP: callers help troopers locate suspected drunk driver with a child in the vehicle

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calls to Louisiana State Police helped troopers locate a suspected drunk driver with a child in the car, Sgt. James Anderson said.
Anderson said that LSP received calls from concerned motorists about a vehicle on I-10 that was driving erratically and that had allegedly sideswiped a bridge railing, on Dec. 25 around 7:30 p.m.
Troopers located and stopped the vehicle in Lake Charles.
The driver, Hugo Daniel Gonzalez, 34, of Sulphur, had a 10-year-old in the vehicle, Anderson said.
Anderson said Gonzalez showed signs of impairment, was placed under arrest and was transported to Troop D for processing. While at Troop D, Gonzales provided a breath sample revealing a blood alcohol content over 3 1/2 times the legal limit.
Gonzalez was charged with third offense DWI (with child endangerment), improper lane usage, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, and open alcoholic beverage container, Anderson said. Gonzalez was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
