Local animal control asks pet owners to be considerate of animals this New Year’s Eve

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - All pet owners should be aware of the well-being of their animals this holiday season, according to Nathan Areno, Director of Calcasieu Parish Animal Services.
"What we try to do is during the holidays is to really make sure that those people really and truly understand this is a big responsibility going forward and we want it to be happy for both parties," Areno said.
Areno says around this time of year, animals can become frightened by the loud noises accompanied by the holidays. Greg Menkins is the animal control officer for Beauregard Parish and says he sees an uptick in stray dogs this time of year.
“What people don’t realize is most animals, not just dogs are scared of loud booms, guns, and fireworks,” Menkins said. “They will try to get out, whether they’re in a pen, a kennel, a lot of times they will just dart out of the house and seek what they think is better shelter to get away from the loud noise.”
Menkins says there are a few things people can do to prevent their dog from running this season.
“Keep your dog as comfortable as possible,” Menkins said. “Don’t let them outside without a leash. Take them out earlier, so they can come back in and not be outside and you don’t have to take that risk of them running off or jerking away from you.”
Areno says if people do plan to use fireworks this holiday season, he asks them to just be considerate and thoughtful about where they are shooting them.
“It’s an issue anywhere, it’s just animals are scared. During the holidays make sure that you take extra precaution to make sure your dog is comfortable before popping fireworks,” Areno said.
