Leesville’s Anderson and Sulphur’s Hagler named USA Today HSS All-Louisiana Football first-teamers

LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Leesville offensive tackle Matthew Anderson continues to rack up accolades following a stellar season senior that saw him lead the Wampus Cats to the semifinal round for the first time since 1995. The most recent honor comes in the form of being named to the USA Today HSS All-Louisiana Football Team as a first-teamer. Joining Anderson on the first team is Sulphur tight end Hayden Hagler.
Anderson, a 6-6, 250-pound tackle is rated a three-star by 247Sports. Anderson became the first power five signee from Southwest Louisiana since Travis Etienne when he inked with Nebraska on December 19. Anderson is considered an under-the-radar get for the Huskers and Sam McKewon of Big Red Today said as much in his signee spotlight.
Hagler is a 6-3, 220-pound tight end that is also ranked as a three star player according to the 247Sports Composite rating. The rankings also has Hagler listed as the number one tight end in Louisiana.
Following a senior season that saw him catch 26 passes for 411 yards and four touchdowns, he signed with Southeastern during the early signing period.
USA Today HSS All-Louisiana Football Team
COACH OF THE YEAR: JT Curtis, John Curtis Christian (River Ridge)
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Keilon Brown, Zachary
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Derek Stingley, Jr., Dunham (Baton Rouge)
OFFENSE
First Team
QB Keilon Brown (6-0, 180, Jr.), Zachary
RB John Emery (5-11, 202, Sr.), Destrehan
RB Mike Hollins (5-10, 205, Sr.), University Lab (Baton Rouge)
WR Kayshon Boutte (6-0, 185, Jr.) Westgate (New Iberia)
WR Trey Palmer (6-0, 179, Sr.), Kentwood
TE Hayden Hagler (6-3, 225, Sr.), Sulphur
OL Matthew Anderson (6-6, 250, Sr.), Leesville
OL Ray Parker (6-5, 275, Sr.), Ruston
OL Dylan Rathcke (6-5, 290, Sr.), University Lab (Baton Rouge)
OL Kardell Thomas (6-4, 349, Sr.), Southern University Lab (Baton Rouge)
OL Sedrick Van Pran (6-4, 305, Jr.), Warren Easton (New Orleans)
Second Team
QB Caleb Holstein (6-5, 210, Jr.) St. Thomas More (Lafayette)
RB Kylan Duhe (5-10, 195, Sr.), West St. John (Edgard)
RB Dallas Reagor (5-9, 165, Jr.), Sterlington
WR Devonta Lee (6-3, 193, Sr.), Amite
WR Chandler Whitfield (5-8, 155, Sr.), Zachary
TE Caleb Leach (6-4, 215, Sr.), Many
OL Ahmad Bradley (6-2, 325, Sr.), John Ehret (Marrero)
OL Logan Newell (6-5, 285, Sr.), Neville (Monroe)
OL Thomas Perry (6-6, 325, Sr.), Teurlings Catholic (Lafayette)
OL Nathan Thomas (6-5, 268, Sr.), Chalmette
OL Brockhim Wicks (6-2, 305, Sr.), Plaquemine
DEFENSE
First Team
DL Dalvin Hutchinson (6-1, 320, Sr.), West Monroe
DL CamRon Jackson (6-6, 271, Jr.), Haynesville
DL Jaquelin Roy (6-5, 310, Jr.), University Lab (Baton Rouge)
DL Ishmael Sopsher (6-5, 280, Sr.), Amite
LB Kelin Burrle (6-0, 205, Jr.), Helen Cox (Harvey)
LB Christian Harris (6-2, 239, Sr.), University Lab (Baton Rouge)
LB Brandon Williams (6-3, 220, Jr.), Isidore Newman (New Orleans)
DB Devin Bush (6-0, 190, Sr.), Edna Karr (New Orleans)
DB Jordan Clark (5-11, 168, Sr.), University Lab (Baton Rouge)
DB Donald Clay (5-11, 175, Sr.), John Curtis Christian (River Ridge)
DB Derek Stingley, Jr. (6-1, 195, Sr.), Dunham (Baton Rouge)
Second Team
DL Angelo Anderson (6-3, 245, Jr.), John Curtis Christian (River Ridge)
DL Mark Coppola (6-1, 225, Sr.), University Lab (Baton Rouge)
DL Jacobian Guillory (6-3, 320, Jr.), Alexandria
DL O’Cyrus Torrence (6-5, 330, Sr.), St. Helena (Greensburg)
LB Wes Brady (6-0, 220, Sr.), Zachary
LB Bryton Constantin (6-2, 220, Sr.), University Lab (Baton Rouge)
LB Donte Starks (6-1, 225, Sr.), John Ehret (Marrero)
DB Jaylin Armwood (6-3, 194, Sr.), Baton Rouge Catholic
DB Chester Kimbrough (5-10, 167, Sr.), Warren Easton (New Orleans)
DB Brooks Miller (6-1, 185, Jr.), West Monroe
DB Jahmal Sam (5-11, 180, Sr.), Warren Easton (New Orleans)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Jacob Barnes (5-10, 175, Sr.), Woodlawn (Baton Rouge)
