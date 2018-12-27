Leesville’s Anderson and Sulphur’s Hagler named USA Today HSS All-Louisiana Football first-teamers

By Brady Renard | December 27, 2018 at 4:19 PM CST - Updated December 27 at 4:19 PM

LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Leesville offensive tackle Matthew Anderson continues to rack up accolades following a stellar season senior that saw him lead the Wampus Cats to the semifinal round for the first time since 1995. The most recent honor comes in the form of being named to the USA Today HSS All-Louisiana Football Team as a first-teamer. Joining Anderson on the first team is Sulphur tight end Hayden Hagler.

Anderson, a 6-6, 250-pound tackle is rated a three-star by 247Sports. Anderson became the first power five signee from Southwest Louisiana since Travis Etienne when he inked with Nebraska on December 19. Anderson is considered an under-the-radar get for the Huskers and Sam McKewon of Big Red Today said as much in his signee spotlight.

When Anderson came on his official visit in October, he sure looked the part of a future college offensive lineman. He’s lean, tall and in shape. He’s impressive on his high school tape playing right tackle, especially with how much athleticism he shows climbing to the second level of the defense and running downfield with plays. Anderson is smart, too, knowing where to block a defender and help his runners. He’ll be taking a big jump in competition, but there’s a lot to like about Anderson’s skill set. He’s not raw. He just needs to gain weight.
https://www.omaha.com/huskers/football/recruiting/signing-day/signee-spotlight-matthew-anderson-looks-the-part-of-a-power/article_08f65145-abe6-5c5e-9377-f25cc7d727e6.html

Hagler is a 6-3, 220-pound tight end that is also ranked as a three star player according to the 247Sports Composite rating. The rankings also has Hagler listed as the number one tight end in Louisiana.

Following a senior season that saw him catch 26 passes for 411 yards and four touchdowns, he signed with Southeastern during the early signing period.

USA Today HSS All-Louisiana Football Team

COACH OF THE YEAR: JT Curtis, John Curtis Christian (River Ridge)

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Keilon Brown, Zachary

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Derek Stingley, Jr., Dunham (Baton Rouge)

OFFENSE

First Team

QB Keilon Brown (6-0, 180, Jr.), Zachary

RB John Emery (5-11, 202, Sr.), Destrehan

RB Mike Hollins (5-10, 205, Sr.), University Lab (Baton Rouge)

WR Kayshon Boutte (6-0, 185, Jr.) Westgate (New Iberia)

WR Trey Palmer (6-0, 179, Sr.), Kentwood

TE Hayden Hagler (6-3, 225, Sr.), Sulphur

OL Matthew Anderson (6-6, 250, Sr.), Leesville

OL Ray Parker (6-5, 275, Sr.), Ruston

OL Dylan Rathcke (6-5, 290, Sr.), University Lab (Baton Rouge)

OL Kardell Thomas (6-4, 349, Sr.), Southern University Lab (Baton Rouge)

OL Sedrick Van Pran (6-4, 305, Jr.), Warren Easton (New Orleans)

Second Team

QB Caleb Holstein (6-5, 210, Jr.) St. Thomas More (Lafayette)

RB Kylan Duhe (5-10, 195, Sr.), West St. John (Edgard)

RB Dallas Reagor (5-9, 165, Jr.), Sterlington

WR Devonta Lee (6-3, 193, Sr.), Amite

WR Chandler Whitfield (5-8, 155, Sr.), Zachary

TE Caleb Leach (6-4, 215, Sr.), Many

OL Ahmad Bradley (6-2, 325, Sr.), John Ehret (Marrero)

OL Logan Newell (6-5, 285, Sr.), Neville (Monroe)

OL Thomas Perry (6-6, 325, Sr.), Teurlings Catholic (Lafayette)

OL Nathan Thomas (6-5, 268, Sr.), Chalmette

OL Brockhim Wicks (6-2, 305, Sr.), Plaquemine

DEFENSE

First Team

DL Dalvin Hutchinson (6-1, 320, Sr.), West Monroe

DL CamRon Jackson (6-6, 271, Jr.), Haynesville

DL Jaquelin Roy (6-5, 310, Jr.), University Lab (Baton Rouge)

DL Ishmael Sopsher (6-5, 280, Sr.), Amite

LB Kelin Burrle (6-0, 205, Jr.), Helen Cox (Harvey)

LB Christian Harris (6-2, 239, Sr.), University Lab (Baton Rouge)

LB Brandon Williams (6-3, 220, Jr.), Isidore Newman (New Orleans)

DB Devin Bush (6-0, 190, Sr.), Edna Karr (New Orleans)

DB Jordan Clark (5-11, 168, Sr.), University Lab (Baton Rouge)

DB Donald Clay (5-11, 175, Sr.), John Curtis Christian (River Ridge)

DB Derek Stingley, Jr. (6-1, 195, Sr.), Dunham (Baton Rouge)

Second Team

DL Angelo Anderson (6-3, 245, Jr.), John Curtis Christian (River Ridge)

DL Mark Coppola (6-1, 225, Sr.), University Lab (Baton Rouge)

DL Jacobian Guillory (6-3, 320, Jr.), Alexandria

DL O’Cyrus Torrence (6-5, 330, Sr.), St. Helena (Greensburg)

LB Wes Brady (6-0, 220, Sr.), Zachary

LB Bryton Constantin (6-2, 220, Sr.), University Lab (Baton Rouge)

LB Donte Starks (6-1, 225, Sr.), John Ehret (Marrero)

DB Jaylin Armwood (6-3, 194, Sr.), Baton Rouge Catholic

DB Chester Kimbrough (5-10, 167, Sr.), Warren Easton (New Orleans)

DB Brooks Miller (6-1, 185, Jr.), West Monroe

DB Jahmal Sam (5-11, 180, Sr.), Warren Easton (New Orleans)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Jacob Barnes (5-10, 175, Sr.), Woodlawn (Baton Rouge)

