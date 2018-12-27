Leesville’s Anderson and Sulphur’s Hagler named USA Today HSS All-Louisiana Football first-teamers

When Anderson came on his official visit in October, he sure looked the part of a future college offensive lineman. He’s lean, tall and in shape. He’s impressive on his high school tape playing right tackle, especially with how much athleticism he shows climbing to the second level of the defense and running downfield with plays. Anderson is smart, too, knowing where to block a defender and help his runners. He’ll be taking a big jump in competition, but there’s a lot to like about Anderson’s skill set. He’s not raw. He just needs to gain weight.

