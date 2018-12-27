LCPD: two arrested in connection to Polk St. shooting

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested two Lake Charles men for allegedly shooting a man on the 3400 block of Polk St.
Chief Deputy Mark Kraus said that Byron Jermane Hanchett, 35, and Julius Obrian Lambert, 33, were engaged in a narcotics transaction with Howard C. Jones on Dec. 21. Investigators believe the three men became involved in a verbal dispute during which Jones left the location. Hanchett and Lambert allegedly followed Jones and shot him multiple times, Kraus said.
LCPD SWAT officers located Hanchett and Lambert on Dec. 26, and they were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
Hanchett was arrested on one count of second-degree murder and distribuition of cocaine. His bond is set at $406,000.
Lambert was arrested on one count of second-degree murder with a bond of $400,000.
