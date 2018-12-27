Kinder resident strives to give back to the community by hosting coffee fundraisers

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - What started as an effort by the Kinder “Coffee Man” to give back to one school, quickly grew into a way to help many other schools.
Rodrick James, deemed the “Coffee Man” has always had a spirit of giving in his heart.
James said there’s one thing that keeps him going.
“Unity is what drives me the most," James said. "We need unity. People need to give back the old fashion ways of helping people out and not putting people down.”
James came up with the idea to sell coffee within schools. He gives 25% of his earnings back to the school.
“The school always could use something," James said. “Twenty five percent adds up when you’re in that one school about seven or eight times a year.”
James says he wanted to set an example for the younger generation.
“They’re the future. They’re definitely the future," James said. “Eventually they’re the ones that are going to be leading us and leading this country.”
James, who also owns coffee shops, says he purposely implemented his shops in small towns to keep youth, out of trouble. He wants his shops to be a safe place and example for residents.
“One of my main things is just giving back to the community,” James said.
James owns Canal Coffee locations in Kinder, Oberlin, Oakdale, and Shreveport.
