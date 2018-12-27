I-210 construction work to begin January 7

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Repair work on the I-210 Prien Lake Bridge is estimated to begin on Jan. 7, weather permitting, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.
Construction work and lane closures will begin phase 1. I-210 eastbound and westbound bridges will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Westbound will have a full closure Monday-Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Lane closures are necessary to allow the space for the contractor to work.
Significant delays are expected while the repairs are being made, especially the first week to 10 days of the new pattern. Motorists should anticipate greater traffic impacts the first few days of the project as travelers adjust to the reduced lanes.
Drivers should use La. 109, La. 27, U.S. 171, or U.S. 165 to access La. 12 and U.S. 190 as alternative routes.
For additional information call 511 or visit the DOTD’s website.
