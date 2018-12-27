Gun Owners of America suing Trump administration over bump stock ban

(CNN) - A gun rights group is taking the Trump administration to court over the ban on bump stocks.
The Gun Owners of America filed a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Wednesday.
The group says the ban, which was announced last week, is illegal and the lawsuit is asking for a court injunction to stop its enforcement.
Bump stocks are devices that make semi-automatic rifles fire more like automatic weapons.
They gained national attention after a gunman used them to kill 58-people at a concert in Las Vegas last year.
President Trump later promised to ban the devices.
