FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tornado Watch through 11:00 AM for all of SW Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the entire viewing area through 11:00 AM as storms continue to move closer from the west. Severe weather will be possible this morning with the main timeline of when storms will affect Southwest Louisiana between 8:00 AM and Noon. Gusty winds are already present, but as storms approach, gusts could increase to 50 to 60 mph in the strongest storms which could result in sporadic power outages and even downed limbs.
There will also be a risk of a quick spin-up tornado embedded within the squall line this morning in addition to heavy rain that will cause visibility issues on the road and also bring a risk of some street flooding during the times of heaviest rain. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible this morning with the strongest storms tapering off after the noon hour as the line pushes east.
Temperatures will warm back into the 70s this afternoon but some cooler and drier air will move in tonight and allow temperatures to fall steady through the 50s and even possibly into the upper 40s by Friday morning. Enjoy Friday as some sunshine will return if only for a day! Tomorrow is shaping up to be the best day we see over the next several as more showers will be on the return by Saturday morning and stay around most of the weekend.
On and off rain will continue to be likely into Sunday and Monday with a front on the arrival that will bring an end to the rain and some drier weather Monday night into New Year’s Day. Cool weather will hang around much of next week with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs in the 50s during the afternoon. An additional 2 to 3 inches of rain will be possible by the end of 2018 which will make for a soggy end to the year!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
