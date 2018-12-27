First Alert Forecast: Showers moving away with sunshine expected on Friday

All the rain we saw today is from a cold front that has now pushed beyond us. Temperatures will cool down a little bit as a result. So, Friday will still be relatively warm with highs in the 60s, then temperatures will only reach the 50s on the next few days. Friday will also be a nice day with little to no rain. There should be plenty of sunshine as well. It will be a nice break from the rain. Enjoy it, because the rain chances will go up again over the upcoming weekend. Friday will be the driest day for a little while.