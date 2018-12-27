First Alert Forecast: Showers moving away with sunshine expected on Friday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon, conditions will be getting better through the rest of the day. The heaviest rain and the severe weather is gone. There could be some sunshine before sunset. There will still be a few showers, but the rain chances are now going down.
This evening should be nice. There will be some sunshine that peeks through the clouds at times. I expect the clouds to clear out and the rain chances will be very low. The winds will also be slowing down. The wind advisory we are under should expire this evening.
Overnight, it should be mostly clear to partly cloudy. So, not quite all of the clouds will clear out right away. More of the clouds will clear away by Friday morning. I do not expect any rain during the night. It should be a nice night.
All the rain we saw today is from a cold front that has now pushed beyond us. Temperatures will cool down a little bit as a result. So, Friday will still be relatively warm with highs in the 60s, then temperatures will only reach the 50s on the next few days. Friday will also be a nice day with little to no rain. There should be plenty of sunshine as well. It will be a nice break from the rain. Enjoy it, because the rain chances will go up again over the upcoming weekend. Friday will be the driest day for a little while.
Over the weekend the rain chances go back up. The cold front that brought the rain earlier in the week, will now return as a stalled front. The front will basically set up camp right on top of Southwest Louisiana and through the east part Southeast region. Therefore, the rain will be around the stalled front and will be possible just about any time during the day Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances are up to 60% Saturday and Sunday.
By Monday, the rain chances remain at 60%. It will be mostly rain, so I do not expect any severe weather. It will be another gloomy day with limited sunshine. I would keep an umbrella handy on this day. Highs will be in the mid 50s. So, with the rain and cool temperatures, it will not be a great day to be outside.
Finally, by Tuesday the rain chances will go back down. It will likely be a cloudy day to start off the new year. But I'm sure we can all agree that anything is better than another rainy day. I am optimistic that there will be some sunshine in the afternoon, though. Temperatures on Tuesday will start out in the mid 40s, then will warm up to the mid 50s in the afternoon.
Conditions will remain about the same on Wednesday and Thursday next week. In fact, conditions may even get better! There could be more sunshine with limited rain chances. Temperatures will still be a bit chilly. Highs will stay in the 50s with lows in the 30s overnight.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.