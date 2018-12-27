BREAKING: Lacassine double homicide suspect in custody, one still at large

JEFF DAVIS PARISH (KPLC) - Officials with the Jeff Davis Parish jail confirm a suspect wanted in connection to a double homicide in Lacassine has been booked.
Jordan Alexander Legros, 21, has been booked on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated burglary, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office’s website.
Authorities are still searching for another suspect in the homicide, Javari Guidry.
Guidry has a tattoo over his left eye that makes him identifiable.
Guidry is considered dangerous, anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.
The two were named suspects in the deaths of Walter and Darlene Gotreaux.
KPLC will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.