Arizona man finds magic moments in TV show on uncle Houdini

Arizona man finds magic moments in TV show on uncle Houdini
This October 2018 photo provided by the Science Channel shows George Hardeen, the great-nephew of magician Harry Houdini, at the Magic's Theater & Museum in Austin, Texas. At 66, Hardeen is delving into the history of his great-uncle in a journey that is the heart of a new series, "Houdini's Last Secrets," set to begin airing Jan. 6, 2019, on the Science Channel. (Science Channel via AP)
By TERRY TANG | December 27, 2018 at 9:03 AM CST - Updated December 27 at 9:08 AM
In this October 2018 frame from video provided the Science Channel, from left, Stunt builder Steve Wolf, magician Lee Terbosic and George Hardeen, great-nephew of Harry Houdini, talk in the first episode of "Houdini's Last Secrets," at Wolf's Stunt Ranch in Austin, Texas. At 66, Hardeen is delving into the history of his great-uncle in a journey that is the heart of a new series on the Science Channel set to begin airing Jan. 6, 2019. (Science Channel via AP)
In this October 2018 frame from video provided the Science Channel, from left, Stunt builder Steve Wolf, magician Lee Terbosic and George Hardeen, great-nephew of Harry Houdini, talk in the first episode of "Houdini's Last Secrets," at Wolf's Stunt Ranch in Austin, Texas. At 66, Hardeen is delving into the history of his great-uncle in a journey that is the heart of a new series on the Science Channel set to begin airing Jan. 6, 2019. (Science Channel via AP) (AP)

PHOENIX (AP) — Growing up, George Hardeen never thought too much about being related to arguably the most famous magician of all time.

But at 66, the Arizona man is delving into the history of his great-uncle Harry Houdini in a new series on the Science Channel.

"Houdini's Last Secrets" begins airing Jan. 6. It follows Hardeen as he and escape artist Lee Terbosic explore the engineering behind some of Houdini's most legendary feats from the early 20th century.

Each of the four episodes focuses on a different stunt, including the water torture cell, in which Houdini was lowered upside down into a water tank with his feet locked in stocks.

Hardeen's grandfather, Theo Hardeen, was Houdini's younger brother.

Hardeen says the show has given him insight into the man behind the magician.