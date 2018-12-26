Section 642: 8 cool names on the Saints roster ... with video

By Chris Finch | December 26, 2018 at 10:22 AM CST - Updated December 26 at 4:18 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - These are in no particular order. They’re just cool names on the Saints roster with videos attached.

Eli Apple: Doesn’t fall far from the tree ...

Simmie Cobbs: Better than a full cob!

Chris Banjo: Dude is cool water ... and reminds me of this great Cohen Bros. movie.

Zach Wood: He’s a long snapper!

Max Unger: He reminds me of Stone Cold Steve Austin. So here’s a video of Stone Cold.

Cam Jordan: He’s the Michael Jordan of the Saints defensive line. Watch this video and judge for yourself.

Will Clap : Capitalize on this, Will. It has your name on it. (Explicit ... NSFW)

Vonn Bell: Dude just ringing bells...

