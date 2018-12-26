Saints defense dominating in the fourth quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Steelers appeared unstoppable in the third quarter against the Saints. They racked up 14 points, taking the lead over the Black and Gold. But in the fourth, the pendulum swung in the Saints favor. The defense forced two turnovers, including the game-winner forced by Sheldon Rankins. It was the fourth consecutive game the Black and Gold "D" held the opposing offense scoreless in the fourth quarter.
“It’s a call, where if they go empty, one of our tackles drops out. It just happened to be me on that play. I dropped out to the No. 3 (receiver), and I kind of read that they were running a little screen, block it up thing for Juju (Smith-Schuster), I reacted to it. When I got there, wrapped him up and make the tackle, still felt him sitting on top of me. My reaction was to punch, because my hand was near where the ball was. Punched through, and felt the ball come out. At that point, I was praying one of our guys get’s it,” said Sheldon Rankins.
No one should be surprised the Saints defense is so opportunistic in crunch time. It’s now expected of Dennis Allen’s unit.
“It’s not just accident. It’s just not coincidence. When you don’t get them it’s not an accident either. So I think it’s a credit to the coaches and players for hustling. But I think it’s part of our jobs,” said Saints head coach Sean Payton.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.