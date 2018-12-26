McNeese men’s and women’s basketball return home for weekend contests

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys will return to the H&HP Complex on Dec. 30 at 4 P.M. to host Campbellsville-Harrodsburg University out of Kentucky for one last non-conference game before starting Southland play on Jan. 2 at Incarnate Word.
The Pokes currently sit at 3-9 on the season and are on a three game losing streak, most recently falling to UT-Rio Grande Valley this past Saturday in Edinburg, Texas, 68-64.
During their three-game skid, McNeese has committed at least 18 turnovers in each game with a season-high of 23 coming against UL-Lafayette on Dec. 18.
The Cowgirls have started to find their groove as they notched a pair of wins last week against Southern-New Orleans and Louisiana College. In their 106-54 victory over SUNO, four Cowgirls set career-high’s in points with junior Regan Bolton leading the way with 26 points on 10-16 shooting including 6-12 from three-point range.
The Cowgirls will look to extend their win streak to three this Saturday as they play host to the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters who boast the third leading scorer in the nation in Kierra Anthony who is averaging just under 25 points-per-game. Tip-off is set for 1 P.M.
