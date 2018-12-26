Louisiana State Police investigating deadly hit and run in Hayes

HAYES, LA (KPLC) - A 61-year-old man was heading north on La. 101 near Hayes when he was hit by an impaired driver on Monday evening.
Louisiana State Police said Bobby Dailey was headed north on his bike, when he was hit by 48-year-old Mark Trahan.
Dailey died from his injuries, and according to investigators, Trahan never stopped.
Sgt. James Anderson says Mark Trahan’s blood alcohol content was far above the legal limit.
“He was taken into custody, later submitted a breath sample showing that his alcohol level was actually 3 times the legal limit,” Anderson said.
Anderson says it's unfortunate, but not uncommon this time of year.
“We do see an increase in impaired driving around the holidays,” Anderson said. “And we’re out there trying to remove them from our highways, but we can’t get each and every one.”
Urick Guidry lives right by where Dailey was hit and says he could hear the accident from inside his house.
“I was in the kitchen doing some dishes,” Guidry said. “My whole body was shaking. It could’ve been me right there!”
Trahan is facing counts of vehicular homicide, hit and run driving, careless operation, and expired motor vehicle inspection.
Anderson says he could be looking at a minimum of 30 years in prison.
“We try to get the message out about not drinking and driving,” Anderson said. “Unfortunately, some people just don’t get that message until it’s too late. This is one of those instances. This is an instance where someone had a choice designating a sober driver, planning ahead, he chose not to do that, drove impaired, and now someone is dead as a result.”
Anderson says anyone who sees someone who may be driving impaired on the road to dial *5-7-7 or 9-1-1.
