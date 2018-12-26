Legal Corner: Should I revise my will every year?

Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please.
QUESTION: “If my neighbor plants cane along his side of the property line can he be held responsible for the removal when it starts growing on my side? Cane knows no boundaries.”
ANSWER: Yes, but only if the encroaching cane interferes with the viewer’s use and enjoyment of his property. So, to be successful in a court of law, the viewer would have to demonstrate that the advancing cane is interfering with his enjoyment of the property. There is not much case-law on these types of cases because the cost of litigation usually costs more than the trees, bushes or plants in issue. So, “interfering with enjoyment of property” is not well defined. It usually means increased costs or effort in maintaining a yard.
QUESTION: “What happens if I don’t pay my property taxes by December 31st?”
ANSWER: Property taxes are due December 31st. After December 31st, there is a one percent per month penalty. For most, this is a modest penalty. However, in May, if still unpaid, then tax-sale-notices go out. If you pay your taxes after the notices go out, then you have to pay the additional costs of the notices. If the property actually goes to tax sale, then you have to pay the costs of the tax sale, penalties, and interest. This gets up into the hundreds of dollars. Keep in mind that a tax sale is not as drastic as it sounds. The tax debtor has up to three years to redeem the property (pay all back taxes and penalties) before losing it for good. But, with each passing month, the cost to redeem increases. Another problem is liens, judgments, fines or debts that are owed to local government. If you have a mowing a lien, or junk removal lien or other government debt that has been converted to a lien on your property, then that must be paid in full as part of your tax bill. In other words, there is no partial payment of taxes. You must pay it all. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has a good website. Taxes can be paid on line, so you do not have to physically show up to pay them if you don’t want to. Good info on paying taxes can be found at https://www.cpso.com/2018/11/20/sheriff-mancuso-announces-methods-to-pay-2018-property-taxes/
QUESTION: “Should I revise my will every year?”
ANSWER: You need to revise your will whenever your wishes or plans have changed; HOWEVER, you should definitely review your will, your powers of attorney, life insurance policies, co-signers to your bank accounts and other important documents at least once a year. Unlike computer software, or financial statements, wills do not have to be “updated” just for the sake of updating them. A will that is drafted in valid form from 40 years ago is just as good as a will that was properly drafted and executed 4 days ago. The main thing is the testators wishes. Unexpected changes occasionally happen in life that may necessitate the revising of a will. Examples include divorce, death of a child / heir, drug addiction of a child / heir, a falling out with a child / heir, a change of mind in leaving a gift to a charity and so on. Also, everyone should have valid powers of attorney and living wills. Powers of attorney designate an agent to sign your name for you in the event you become incapable of signing your own name to important documents, and living wills give comfort care instructions for end of life medical care decisions. These documents are extremely helpful and convenient when needed. Finally, all family members need to know how to locate these documents in the event of your death or loss of mental competency. The U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services has a useful website on this matter that can be found at: https://www.nia.nih.gov/health/getting-your-affairs-order
