Legal Corner: Should I revise my will every year?

ANSWER: Property taxes are due December 31st. After December 31st, there is a one percent per month penalty. For most, this is a modest penalty. However, in May, if still unpaid, then tax-sale-notices go out. If you pay your taxes after the notices go out, then you have to pay the additional costs of the notices. If the property actually goes to tax sale, then you have to pay the costs of the tax sale, penalties, and interest. This gets up into the hundreds of dollars. Keep in mind that a tax sale is not as drastic as it sounds. The tax debtor has up to three years to redeem the property (pay all back taxes and penalties) before losing it for good. But, with each passing month, the cost to redeem increases. Another problem is liens, judgments, fines or debts that are owed to local government. If you have a mowing a lien, or junk removal lien or other government debt that has been converted to a lien on your property, then that must be paid in full as part of your tax bill. In other words, there is no partial payment of taxes. You must pay it all. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has a good website. Taxes can be paid on line, so you do not have to physically show up to pay them if you don’t want to. Good info on paying taxes can be found at https://www.cpso.com/2018/11/20/sheriff-mancuso-announces-methods-to-pay-2018-property-taxes/