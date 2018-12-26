LCFD celebrates Christmas at the station

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - While some of us got to spend Christmas day with family, firefighters and other first responders spent the day at work.
“Christmas is the hardest, especially if you have kids," Jason Hinton, Lake Charles Fire Captain, said.
Hinton is an over 15-year veteran, and has worked Christmas day for half of his career.
“The fire department never shuts down. I think what people don’t realize is the 24-hour period," Hinton said. "It would be different if we worked a 12-hour shift and could go home, because you could work that out. But we work 24 hours at a time, so, it’s actually the whole, pretty much the whole Christmas.”
Calls don’t stop during the holidays, in fact, Hinton said they’ve had many over the past month, the increase this year specific to this season.
“Cooking. You know, as far as fires, cooking fires, electrical fires people plugging too many cords into one outlet,” Hinton said. “I asked the dispatcher this morning how many structure fires we’ve had this month, and just this month alone, we’ve had 19 structure fires.”
Just on Christmas, LCFD got 5 calls before the end of the day. But, being at work didn’t stop LCFD firefighters from celebrating with each other.
“We’ll definitely cook a nice dinner. Everybody pitches in, everybody has their own thing of what they’re gonna cook. We were kinda tired of the holiday turkey and ham so we cooked our traditional pork roast," Hinton said.
While Hinton said he’d love to spend Christmas with his family, he’s happy to protect Lake Charles.
“As for doing Christmas with the family, we will, we either do it the day before if we aren’t working overtime, or, we will, like I said, get the person that we’re relieving maybe to stay, if we have kids, to stay an extra hour so we can open presents with the family," Hinton said.
LCFD made a list of dos and don’ts to prevent fires this holiday season:
- Leave plenty of space around space heaters
- Don’t leave stoves unattended
- Don’t overload electrical outlets
- Blow out candles
- Clean your dryer lint collectors
